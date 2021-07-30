MISD Superintendent Coy Samons released the following statement Friday afternoon:
MISD Stakeholders,After thorough consideration, discussion with local healthcare providers and district administration, and reviewing current COVID-19 data for Murray and Calloway County, my office is delaying the start of the school year. First Day for students K-12 will be Thursday, August 12, 2021and Preschool classes begin Thursday, August 19. Opening Day for staff moved to Wednesday, August 11.
The five days missed will be made up during May 2022. With this change, the last day for students will be May 20, 2022 and the district calendar will reflect 175 Days of in-person instruction.
The Murray Independent Reopening Plan for in person instruction for the 21/22 School Year can be found here https://bit.ly/misd21-22<https://nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2Fmisd21-22&data=04%7C01%7Csherry.purdom%40murray.kyschools.us%7Cfe70579512f54e80d96608d953a24c7c%7C2fb814c335974f27b04d57b621437175%7C0%7C0%7C637632778796210190%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=M7jDcxeSD%2BxNlNwQiqRrK90ttkVQwsFVFYfl6GEPUDQ%3D&reserved=0> .
The Murray Independent District will monitor COVID data and guidance from local, state, and national health sources WEEKLY to determine mask requirements for students P-12 and staff. Based on COVID data and guidance, the district will utilize two levels of mask protocols and will communicate to parents/guardians, students, and staff members when adjustments occur.
Level 1: Students P-12, staff, and outside visitors will have the option of wearing masks or face coverings at school and on district property. Masks or face coverings are highly recommended for staff and students who are not fully vaccinated.
Level 2: All students P-12, staff, and outside visitors will be required to wear a mask or face covering at school and on district property. When outside and 6 feet from others, masks are not required.
If you have questions please contact your child's school so personnel may assist.
Thank you,
Coy D. Samons,
Superintendent
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.