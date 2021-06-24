MURRAY – The Murray Lions Club presented its inaugural Yancey Watkins Legacy Award Tuesday night to longtime Lion Arvin Crafton, while Lion of the Year went to Rowina Wilburn.
Shea Nickell, Supreme Court justice for Kentucky’s 1st District, was on hand to speak and to swear in the club’s new officers during the meeting, which was held at South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Hazel. Nickell is a member of the Paducah Lions Club and is currently serving as a Lions Clubs International Director.
Murray Lions Club President Alli Robertson thanked members for attending the meeting and for making it through a tough year as the COVID-19 pandemic made operations much more difficult for the club.
“It has been a challenging year; it certainly was not what I envisioned when I agreed two years ago to become Lions Club president,” she said. “But it has still been a wonderful year. We have done so much good in our community, and that is thanks to you guys.”
Robertson in particular said she was proud of the Blessing Boxes the club had sponsored. Blessing Boxes are wooden boxes that are placed at various public locations to hold food, toiletries and other essential items for people who need them.
“As you all know, the Blessing Box project has been very near and dear to my heart,” Robertson said. “When I brought it up to the board, several didn’t know what a Blessing Box was, but thanks to you all being open-minded and hearing me out, we were able to do some great things throughout the county this year. I have lost track of how many cumulative hours we have between shopping and storing and delivering and going to the park to get canned goods. I would say 400, maybe 500 hours this year, which is phenomenal, especially given the circumstances we were dealing with.
“So thank you guys so much. You all were able to help so many people, and I am forever grateful for that. I thank you for your friendship, and I just am overwhelmed with the amount of support I have received from each and every one of you.”
In April, the club participated in the first Make A Difference Day since the start of the pandemic, and Robertson said almost 1,200 pairs of eyeglasses were donated by the public for the club’s SightFirst program.
David Walker of the Lone Oak Club, who is president of the Kentucky Past District Governors Association, presented Crafton with the Yancey Watkins Legacy Award after detailing Watkins’ past work as a Lion. Watkins died in January 2016 and was a Lions Past International Director. Walker said Watkins joined the Murray Lions Club in 1970 and served as club president in 1977-78. After serving as a zone chairperson, he served as district governor of District 43K from 1981-82. From 1986-87, he served as president of the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation (KLEF), and later chaired a $5.2 million fundraising campaign to construct an addition to the KLEF Institute in Louisville.
Walker said that about a year after he moved from Lone Oak to Murray in 1973, he was working as a laboratory manager at Murray-Calloway County Hospital and was asked to speak to the Murray Lions Club after it had donated a blood bank refrigerator.
“I knew about Lions because my father-in-law was a charter member of the Lone Oak Lions Club, but didn’t think anything about being a Lion myself,” Walker said. “After my talk that night, a young Lion approached me and ask me it I would consider becoming a Lion. Well, the rest is history and my many years of serving as a Lion resulted from this invitation to join the Murray Lions Club. The young Lion who asked me to be a Lion was Lion Yancey.”
Walker said Crafton joined the Murray Lions Club in 1967 and has contributed 54 years of service. He has served as secretary, vice president, president and board member. He participated in many fundraisers and service activities, and also served as zone chair, region chair, vice district governor, and he served in 1986-87 as district governor for District 43K. He served as cabinet secretary for several district governors, including under Watkins in 1981-82, and he is a Melvin Jones Fellow, Finis Davis Fellow and member of Kentucky Lions Hall of Fame, Walker said.
“Oh, and by the way, one of, I think, the most important events to occur during Arvin’s 54 years of service was in 1970 when young Arvin became a sponsoring Lion for a new Lion – Yancey Watkins,” Walker said. “Where would Lions of Kentucky be if Lion Arvin had not asked Yancey Watkins to become a Lion? It is my honor to present the 2020 Yancey Watkins Legacy Award to Past District Governor Arvin Crafton.”
Before swearing in new officers, Nickell spoke about his love for Lions Club International and the services provided by thousands of clubs around the world.
“You know that our organization started back in 1917 with Melvin Jones – and you’ve heard the story, you’ve heard it so many times – but who would think from those humble roots would grow the largest service organization in the entire world?” Nickell said. “I always have to look at the numbers because they’re always changing, but we’re in over 200 countries and geographic areas with over 48,000 clubs and 1.4 million members helping other people. It reminds me a little bit by what was said by the great theologian (and originator of the Methodist movement) John Wesley. He said, ‘Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can.’
“I think he summed up what Lionism is all about. Of course, we say it in a few shorter words. We just say, ‘We serve.’ And I think that is the essence of being a Lion. It’s about service. We believe that kindness matters, and we demonstrate kindness all over the world.”
Robertson presented Rowina Wilburn with the award for Lion of the Year. Prior to naming her, Robertson said, “This person has been instrumental in so many things – in Candy Days, and with the Blessing Boxes, she was there week in, week out, every shopping trip. I have gotten to spend so much time with her, and I have enjoyed our time together and I cannot say enough about her dedication, not only to the project, but to this club.”
Robertson also presented Jim Gray with an award for Lion of the Year - Adjacent.
“This person provided so much guidance to me this year,” Robertson said. “Every time I called, he had answers for me. Any time I didn’t know what to do, which was a lot, he gave me advice. I appreciate his mentorship and his friendship.”
