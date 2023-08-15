MURRAY – While much of the weather news this summer has been doom and gloom, Murray and Calloway County this week should experience some of the most pleasant weather the community has seen in months.

Starting today, Murray’s peak temperatures are expected to reach only as high as the mid-80s until at least Saturday. Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said that although temperatures are expected to climb back into the 90s by the start of next week, there is at least no risk of more flooding for the time being. 

