MURRAY – While much of the weather news this summer has been doom and gloom, Murray and Calloway County this week should experience some of the most pleasant weather the community has seen in months.
Starting today, Murray’s peak temperatures are expected to reach only as high as the mid-80s until at least Saturday. Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said that although temperatures are expected to climb back into the 90s by the start of next week, there is at least no risk of more flooding for the time being.
“This is typically about the warmest time of the year, early to mid-August, so for us to get a cold front to come through like (Monday night’s front) to bring a couple of days with highs in the 75-80 degree range, that's almost unheard of,” Holland said. “We'll have lows in the upper 50s to near 60, but the one thing people will really notice will be the lower dew points, which means it will not be muggy or sticky out at all for Tuesday and Wednesday. Also, with these lower temperatures, we'll have some dry weather, and we'll have a lot of sunshine mid-to-late week. A lot of the yards will have time to dry up some and will not be as soggy.”
After Saturday morning’s downpour, area creeks are finally getting a chance to subside, and Holland noted that many people have told him the ponds at their houses are full now.
“A lot of the people who were needing rain are not needing rain anymore; they got what they wished for,” Holland said. “A lot of people now are just wanting it to stop, and those people are going to get their wish also, so it’s kind of a win-win for everybody. Over the weekend, we had 2.78 inches of rain here in Murray. Typically, there'll be more in some areas and less in some areas, but we had roughly a good 2-3 inches for most areas of the county.
“That brings our monthly total (as of Monday) to 9.03 inches, and the average for the whole month of August is typically only 2.76 inches. August is typically our driest month of the year, so we would expect it to be dry this time of the year, but it's been just the opposite and has been very, very wet.”
Holland added that since the start of June, Murray has had more than 20 inches of rain.
“The average during that span is about 11 inches, so we've almost doubled what we should have for the past three months,” Holland said. “And the rainfall in June really didn't start until June 18, so about the first 17 days of June were almost completely dry. The wet period has been going on for about eight weeks, with the last two weeks of June, four weeks in July and now the first two weeks of August. That is crazy. Absolutely crazy.”
July saw 11.46 inches of rain, and although a single-day rainfall record was broken for Murray on July 19 when the city received about 7.2 inches, Holland said July’s total is not a record for Murray.
“Back in 2016, we had about 14-15 inches in the month of June,” Holland said. “Someone asked me if it was a a summer record, and it’s not a summer record either … but it's been well above normal. It has caused a lot of problems; it’s caused a lot of flash flooding. During the last eight weeks, we've had a major flash flooding, we’ve had people to be rescued here in town. We've had tornado warnings, although the one we had just a couple of days ago turned out to be nothing, thank goodness. We’ve had some big hail; we’ve had numerous fires that have started from lightning strikes. We've had a lot of wind damage, we’ve had a lot of power outages out in the county – so the last eight weeks, we've been beaten and we've been down, but thankfully, there's light at the end of the tunnel.
“All of the road crews, all the power crews and the emergency (personnel) are going to be getting a much-needed break. Over the next couple of weeks, I don't see anything coming after (Monday). We'll have cooler weather Tuesday through Thursday and a lot of sunshine. It will be warm again toward the weekend, with (the temperature) creeping back up close to 90. It’s nothing too much, though. It’s looking to stay dry for the long term, with the 6-10 day outlook showing below normal precipitation. So, I don't think we'll have much in the way precipitation for the next couple of weeks.”
