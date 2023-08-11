MURRAY – The Murray City Council on Thursday voted to approve a resolution for Murray Main Street to apply for a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant for the repair of the former Thurman Furniture building at 208 Main St.
Murray Main Street Executive Director Deana Wright said the building was gifted to the organization in December 2022, and the board is seeking to repair the building as part of its “core mission to preserve historically and architecturally significant buildings downtown, while also assisting the community in revitalization efforts to help preserve not only the buildings, but also the economic vitality of Murray’s historic downtown.”
Wright said the building is 32,000 square feet on one level and has an assessed value of $400,000 as it stands. She said the ultimate goal of the project is to create a community-driven building with fully functioning spaces for retail businesses and restaurants, community use and office space. Before talking about the many specific aspects of the repairs, she put the project in a larger context.
“If you all remember what happened in 2014, in February of that year, we had a building collapse on the corner of Fourth and Main,” Wright said. “It took with it two buildings; it is still an empty lot. To me, that is like the front tooth is missing on your face. Later that year in July, we had a fire, if you’ll remember, on the west side of the court square that took five buildings – that’s buildings, not businesses. Right now, we have an opportunity to save a building that is almost a full city block.”
The project would be divided into two phases, and it is estimated that after both phases are completed, the value of the building would be $1.25 million, Wright said. Phase I would secure the building from becoming a derelict property and would include environmental cleanup, asbestos abatement, mold remediation, cleanup of the lead-based paint, interior demolition and roof replacement and repair.
Phase II would include façade cleanup and would address the exterior needs of the building, including tuckpointing of brick, replacing all glass windows with tempered glass – which Wright said is a safety requirement by modern standards – and painting the structure to protect the building from further deterioration.
Several months ago, Murray Main Street secured a $326,000 loan from the Cleaner Commonwealth Fund, and that loan is for a term of 15 years at 0% interest. As part of the terms, 20% of the initial loan is set to be forgiven, leaving approximately $260,000, Wright said. In addition to hopefully being awarded the CDBG, Wright said the property would be eligible for Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credits at both the state and federal level. Credits are for 20% of the total cost of rehabilitation, and Wright said that with 20% state tax credits and 20% federal tax credits, that total would amount to approximately $500,000. She said that would be used to offset the debt portion of the project and to cover overages.
Wright said Murray Main Street has already received bids from IMAC Environmental in Calvert City and Swift Roofing in Murray for Phase I work, which she said would speed up the project as requested by Mayor Bob Rogers. The goal is for Phase I to be completed by Nov. 30, 2023, and for Phase II to be completed by April 30, 2024.
“One of the things I do want to point out is that we have had been asked to … get it done fairly quickly, and the good thing is that we’re pretty far along on the pricing of this,” Wright told council members. “We already have the pricing for the remediation, we already have the pricing for the roof, and those things can be ready to go. In the packet that you have in front of you is an email from IMAC; they’re the ones that would be doing the remediation. They said as soon as they get told to go, they’ve got a two-week wait period and then they’ll take four to five weeks to get it done. They can get it done that fast. Swift Roofing said that they could get it done by the summer deadline, and that email is in (the packet) as well.”
Based on current construction costs, the total cost for the project with a contingency fund is estimated at $1,576,000, Wright said. That breaks down to $900,000 for Phase I, $350,000 for Phase II and $326,000 – 26% of the total cost – for a contingency fund for construction and inflationary overages.
Rogers said he told Wright he wants the application submitted by Sept. 1. He said the city can only have one CDBG project at a time unless it deals with economic development. He said he talked to Jeremy Buchanan at the Purchase Area Development District (PADD) office in Mayfield, and after speaking to his state contacts, Buchanan assured Rogers that the project could be done in phases so the city would be free to potentially apply for another CDBG next year.
• The council voted to approve the second readings of amendments to the city zoning code and the parks ordinance.
• The council voted to approve the appointment of LaCosta Hays to a three-year term on the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau Board expiring Aug. 10, 2026, and the reappointments of Ruth Daughaday, Whitney Cooper and Linda Metz to one-year terms on the Senior Citizens Board expiring July 13, 2024.
