MURRAY – The Murray City Council on Thursday voted to approve a resolution for Murray Main Street to apply for a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant for the repair of the former Thurman Furniture building at 208 Main St.

Murray Main Street Executive Director Deana Wright said the building was gifted to the organization in December 2022, and the board is seeking to repair the building as part of its “core mission to preserve historically and architecturally significant buildings downtown, while also assisting the community in revitalization efforts to help preserve not only the buildings, but also the economic vitality of Murray’s historic downtown.”