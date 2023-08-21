Murray man arrested for driving on suspended license

MURRAY – A Murray man was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with a felony after being caught driving on a suspended license.
Calloway County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies conducted a traffic stop on Ky Hwy 121 just before 4 p.m. Friday, according to a press release. The driver, Christopher K. Lane, 44, was found to have a suspended operator’s license for a previous conviction for driving under the influence (DUI). The court allowed Lane to have an ignition interlock device; however, the vehicle he was operating was not equipped with one. This was the third time he was found to be driving on the suspended license in a 10-year period, which is a Class D felony.
