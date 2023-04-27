MURRAY – A Murray man faces drug charges after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop Tuesday, discovering active bench warrants in the process.

According to CCSO, deputies conducted a traffic stop at approximately 3:15 p.m. Tuesday on Roosevelt Road near Lane Street. It was found that the driver, Gregory A. Billington, 37, had active warrants, no insurance, an expired license and was in possession of methamphetamine, CCSO said.