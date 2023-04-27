MURRAY – A Murray man faces drug charges after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop Tuesday, discovering active bench warrants in the process.
According to CCSO, deputies conducted a traffic stop at approximately 3:15 p.m. Tuesday on Roosevelt Road near Lane Street. It was found that the driver, Gregory A. Billington, 37, had active warrants, no insurance, an expired license and was in possession of methamphetamine, CCSO said.
Billington was charged with careless driving, failure to produce insurance card; operating a vehicle with an expired operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation (warrant for felony offense); and a bench warrant for failure to appear on April 25, 2023. The underlying charges for the warrant stemmed from an incident on Feb. 24, 2023, in which the subject was arrested by CCSO and charged with assault in the fourth degree (domestic violence) and criminal mischief in the second degree.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
