MAYFIELD – A Murray man faces multiple charges after being arrested in Mayfield Sunday on 15 different bench warrants.
According to Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent, Mayfield Police Department Officers served 15 warrants on Michael Gouin, 37 of Murray, on Sunday. One warrant was a parole violation warrant, and the other 14 warrants were bench warrants out of Calloway County for non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Gouin was transported to the Graves County Restricted Custody Center, and turned over to the Graves County Jail for transport to Calloway County.
