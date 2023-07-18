MURRAY – A Murray man faces several charges after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found methamphetamine in his vehicle.
According to CCSO, deputies conducted a traffic stop at approximately 10 p.m. Sunday and found the driver, Thomas Terrell, 38, of Murray, to be in possession of methamphetamine and other drug-related items. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia and failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense. He was lodged at the Calloway County Jail.
