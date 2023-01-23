MURRAY – A Murray man was charged last week with possessing methamphetamine, operating a vehicle on a suspended license and several other offenses after a traffic stop by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.
According to CCSO, Deputy Nicholas Hopkins observed a vehicle on Wednesday, Jan. 18, traveling north on U.S. 641 with an expired registration plate. He stopped the vehicle, which was operated by Mathias Jung, 63, of Murray, near Schwartz Road. The driver had a suspended drivers license and no insurance and was found to be in the possession of methamphetamine, CCSO said.
