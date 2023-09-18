Murray man charged for meth

MURRAY – A Murray man faces a felony drug possession charge after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office says it allegedly found him with methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
According to CCSO, deputies conducted a traffic stop at approximately 11:15 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 641 North in Murray. The driver, Omero Torres, 33, of Murray, was found to allegedly be in possession of illicit drugs, which is a Class D felony. Torres was arrested and lodged at the Calloway County Jail after being charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth).
