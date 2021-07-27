MAYFIELD – A Murray man was charged with driving under the influence in Mayfield on Sunday.
According to Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent, Mayfield Police responded to a call of an intoxicated driver in the area of the KY 121 Bypass. The caller advised a juvenile was in the vehicle as well. Officers observed a vehicle fitting the description on KY 80 traveling east.
A traffic stop was conducted, and police administered several standardized field sobriety tests. Officers subsequently arrested Michael Richard, 28 of Murray, and charged him with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first offense, and wanton endangerment in the second degree. He was lodged at the Graves County Jail.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
