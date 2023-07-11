Murray man charged with attempted murder in shooting case

MURRAY – After a Murray Police Department investigation of a reported shooting, a Murray man has been charged with attempted murder and several other offenses
According to a news release, MPD officers responded to the 400 block of South Ninth Street at 12:47 a.m. Sunday in regard to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim who had gunshot injuries to her legs. The victim was transported to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment, MPD said.
Investigators identified a suspect, Michael Wayson, 35, of Murray, who was later stopped in Riviera Courts and taken into custody by Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies and MPD officers. MPD was also assisted by Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
Wayson was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder, two counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, one count of possession of a handgun by convicted felon and one count of tampering with physical evidence. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.