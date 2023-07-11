Murray man charged with attempted murder in shooting case
Wayson

MURRAY – After a Murray Police Department investigation of a reported shooting, a Murray man has been charged with attempted murder and several other offenses

According to a news release, MPD officers responded to the 400 block of South Ninth Street at 12:47 a.m. Sunday in regard to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim who had gunshot injuries to her legs. The victim was transported to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment, MPD said. 