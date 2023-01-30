MURRAY – A Murray man faces burglary and assault charges after a Friday arrest by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.
According to CCSO, William Feckley, 26, of Murray, was arrested Friday on a warrant that was issued after an incident that allegedly occurred Monday, Jan. 23, at a residence on KY 121 North. CCSO said Feckley is believed to have forced his way into a residence of an acquaintance when an altercation took place with a second individual.
