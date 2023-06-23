MURRAY – A Murray man faces drug charges after a late-night traffic stop.
According to a news release, an officer with the Murray Police Department’s overnight shift conducted a traffic stop at 2:20 a.m. Thursday on a vehicle on North 12th Street for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, it was discovered that the driver of the vehicle, Nicholas Abbott, was allegedly in possession of illegal drugs. Abbott was placed under arrest and transported to the Calloway County Jail where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
