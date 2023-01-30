MURRAY – A Murray man is facing charges for drug trafficking and other offenses after more than a pound of methamphetamine was allegedly found in his vehicle, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to CCSO, Gabreil Guteirrez, 38, of Murray was arrested Jan. 26 after a lengthy investigation led to a traffic stop while he was operating his vehicle on North 12th street in Murray. Deputies were assisted by Kentucky State Police, and troopers deployed their agency’s K9 to conduct an open-air sniff of the vehicle. Inside, deputies located a trash bag in the rear floorboard that contained multiple baggies of suspected methamphetamine. Additionally, deputies located an open and cold alcohol container in the cupholder within his reach, CCSO said. 