MURRAY – A Murray man is facing charges for drug trafficking and other offenses after more than a pound of methamphetamine was allegedly found in his vehicle, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to CCSO, Gabreil Guteirrez, 38, of Murray was arrested Jan. 26 after a lengthy investigation led to a traffic stop while he was operating his vehicle on North 12th street in Murray. Deputies were assisted by Kentucky State Police, and troopers deployed their agency’s K9 to conduct an open-air sniff of the vehicle. Inside, deputies located a trash bag in the rear floorboard that contained multiple baggies of suspected methamphetamine. Additionally, deputies located an open and cold alcohol container in the cupholder within his reach, CCSO said.
CCSO said Guierrez’s history indicated he is a convicted felon and has never had a driver’s license. A search of his residence was conducted, and additional methamphetamine was located inside, along with a pistol and a shotgun. The total weight of methamphetamine seized was 1.34 pounds along with an undetermined amount of cash, CCSO said.
Guteirrez was charged with trafficking of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); no operators license; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and possession of an open alcohol container. He was lodged at the Calloway County Jail.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.