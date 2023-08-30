MURRAY – A Murray man has been charged with trafficking both methamphetamine and Carfentanil, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

According to CCSO, Mitchell R. Saddoris, 33, of Murray, was served an arrest warrant on Tuesday stemming from a drug investigation conducted by detectives and deputies with CCSO. Through this investigation, CCSO seized more than 100.5 grams of crystal meth, 82 fentanyl pills, plastic baggies indicative of drug trafficking and numerous drug paraphernalia-related items. 