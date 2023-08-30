MURRAY – A Murray man has been charged with trafficking both methamphetamine and Carfentanil, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
According to CCSO, Mitchell R. Saddoris, 33, of Murray, was served an arrest warrant on Tuesday stemming from a drug investigation conducted by detectives and deputies with CCSO. Through this investigation, CCSO seized more than 100.5 grams of crystal meth, 82 fentanyl pills, plastic baggies indicative of drug trafficking and numerous drug paraphernalia-related items.
CCSO said Saddoris has an extensive criminal history involving fentanyl and crystal meth, and he is currently out on bond in three separate felony drug-related circuit court cases in Daviess County.
Saddoris was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, greater than or equal to 2 grams (methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense (Carfentanil); and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail, where he is facing new drug-related charges. He is then expected to be transported back to Calloway County Jail, where he will be lodged.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
