Murray man charged with DUI

MURRAY – A Murray man was charged with driving under the influence last week after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said deputies they found two different controlled substances in the vehicle.
According to CCSO, deputies conducted a traffic stop on North 12th Street in Murray at approximately 1 p.m. deputies June 14. CCSO said deputies suspected the driver, Michael Eaves, 68, of Murray, driving under the influence, and he was also found to possess a schedule 2 controlled substance and a schedule 4 controlled substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.