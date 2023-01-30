Steven M. Jester

EDDYVILLE – A Murray man faces terroristic threatening charges after allegedly stating he was going to “shoot up” and “blow up” Lyon County Middle School, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

A news release from LCSO said an investigation involving a 30-year-old Murray man, Steven M. Jester, began on Thursday evening after Kentucky State Police (KSP) Dispatch received a third-party complaint alleging the man had made multiple threatening statements about the safety of the Lyon County Middle School while he was at work in Murray.