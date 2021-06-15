MURRAY – A Murray man faces drug and intoxication charges after police say he was pulled over on a bicycle early Saturday morning.
Murray Police Department spokesman Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said an officer conducted a traffic stop on a bicyclist at 12:26 a.m. Saturday. During the stop with Benjamin Jones, 40, of Murray, the officer reportedly located a firearm and methamphetamine in Jones’ possession. Jones was charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (firearm enhanced), possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and failure to comply with bicycle safety regulations. Jones was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
MPD said it would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray Calloway County Crimestoppers at 270-753-9500.
