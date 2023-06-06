MURRAY – A Murray man faces drug charges after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a reported altercation.
According to CCSO, at approximately 11 p.m. last Thursday, June 4, deputies responded to a report of an altercation between two individuals on Dodd Road that was reportedly about to become physical. When deputies arrived, they found both individuals outside the residence, CCSO said.
Jason Owen, 42, of Murray, was found by CCSO to be in possession of methamphetamine and was arrested and lodged at the Calloway County Jail, CCSO said. Owen was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine).
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.