Murray man charged with possessing meth

MURRAY – A Murray man is facing drug and traffic charges after being stopped by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office early Sunday morning.
According to CCSO, deputies conducted a traffic stop on North 12th Street in Murray at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle had no license plate, and the driver, Justin R. Hammock, 33, Murray, told the deputy he had not registered it after purchasing the vehicle. During the course of the investigation, the suspect was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, CCSO said.
Hammock was lodged at the Calloway County Jail after being charged with having no registration receipt/plates; failure for owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or email ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent, proven guilty in a court of law.
