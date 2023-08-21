Murray man charged with possessing meth
Hammock

MURRAY – A Murray man is facing drug and traffic charges after being stopped by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office early Sunday morning. 

According to CCSO, deputies conducted a traffic stop on North 12th Street in Murray at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle had no license plate, and the driver, Justin R. Hammock, 33, Murray, told the deputy he had not registered it after purchasing the vehicle. During the course of the investigation, the suspect was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, CCSO said. 

Tags

