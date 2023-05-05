Murray man charged with sodomy

MURRAY – A Murray man has been charged with sodomy after an investigation by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.
According to CCSO, Stephen Franz, 18, of Murray, was arrested Wednesday after an investigation revealed that he allegedly engaged in deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion with another individual the day before. He was charged with sodomy in the first degree and lodged at the Calloway County Jail.
