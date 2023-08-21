Murray man charged with terroristic threatening, assaulting an officer

MURRAY – A dispute late Saturday night resulted in a Murray man facing multiple charges after resisting arrest and assaulting a Calloway County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputy.
CCSO deputies responded to Brooklyn Drive to assist the Murray Police Department with an unknown dispute just before midnight, according to a press release. Upon arrival, deputies found several subjects outside the residence, including Joel D. Henderson, 38, of Murray, who was extremely agitated and yelling.
Law enforcement attempted to deescalate the situation, but Henderson continued to create a public disturbance despite many warnings to stop. During the arrest, Henderson threatened and assaulted a deputy. The deputy did not require medical treatment, the release notes.
Henderson was lodged at the Calloway County Detention Center and charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault on a police officer, third-degree terroristic threatening, resisting arrest and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
