Murray man charged with terroristic threatening, assaulting an officer
Henderson

MURRAY – A dispute late Saturday night resulted in a Murray man facing multiple charges after resisting arrest and assaulting a Calloway County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputy.

CCSO deputies responded to Brooklyn Drive to assist the Murray Police Department with an unknown dispute just before midnight, according to a press release. Upon arrival, deputies found several subjects outside the residence, including Joel D. Henderson, 38, of Murray, who was extremely agitated and yelling.

Tags

Recommended for you