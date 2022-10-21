Murray man charged with trafficking Fentanyl

The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office confiscated the pictured items before charging Joshua C. Evans of Murray with charged with firearm enhanced trafficking controlled substance, second offense (Carfentanyl or Fentanyl derivative); firearm-enhanced trafficking in marijuana (above 8 ounces, below 5 pounds), first offense; possession of handgun by convicted felon; tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

 Photo provided

MURRAY – A Murray man faces drug trafficking charges after Calloway County Sheriff’s Office says it caught him selling a counterfeit pill containing the deadly drug Fentanyl.