Murray man charged with trafficking Fentanyl

MURRAY – A Murray man faces drug trafficking charges after Calloway County Sheriff’s Office says it caught him selling a counterfeit pill containing the deadly drug Fentanyl.
According to a news release, CCSO began an investigation into potential Fentanyl trafficking on Monday, Oct. 10. The investigation ultimately led detectives and deputies to the residence of 157 Welch Dr. in Murray, and over the span of seven days, controlled drug purchases were made that resulted in the acquisition of suspected counterfeit Oxycodone M30 pills containing Fentanyl.
On Monday, Oct. 17, CCSO, assisted by Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on the Welch Drive residence. During the search, Joshua C. Evans and Robert A. Steele were located inside, and CCSO said Evans was observed destroying and flushing a large number of pills, which were determined to be the counterfeit Oxycodone M30 pills containing Fentanyl. Both men were taken into custody, with Steele having three outstanding warrants from Christian County.
Located inside the residence was a substantial amount of marijuana, additional prescription pills absent a legal prescription, drug trafficking materials and a loaded firearm. Evans, a convicted felon, is not allowed to legally possess firearms by law.
Both Evans and Steele were lodged in the Calloway County Jail on their charges.
Evans was charged with firearm enhanced trafficking controlled substance, second offense (Carfentanyl or Fentanyl derivative); firearm-enhanced trafficking in marijuana (above 8 ounces, below 5 pounds), first offense; possession of handgun by convicted felon; tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Steele was charged with three probation violations, which are felony offenses.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
