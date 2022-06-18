MURRAY — The Murray Police Department has charged a Murray man with vandalizing and local church.
According to the MPD Facebook page, the department received a report Friday morning of vandalism to a local church. Officers obtained security footage from the church, which showed a white male suspect using a sledgehammer to damage the door, intercom and four windows of the church.
A short while later, officers responded to a second church for a similar report. All area churches were then checked by officers of the Murray Police Department, and no further vandalism was detected. A criminal investigation was initiated into the vandalism.
While the investigation was being conducted, officers responded to a call of damage to a local apartment. While on scene, officers contacted and identified Jermey Sorrels, 41, of Murray. Officers recognized Sorrels and his vehicle from the church surveillance footage. Following further investigation, Sorrels was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree criminal mischief and lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
