MURRAY – A Murray man is facing rape and sodomy charges after a Saturday arrest, the Murray Police Department said.
MPD said in a news release that officers served a warrant on Logan Haigh, 23, of Murray, on Saturday, charging him with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy. The release said that after an extensive investigation, MPD detectives obtained the warrant Friday. MPD requests that anyone with information regarding this case call the department at 270-753-1621.
