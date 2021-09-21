MURRAY – A Murray man is facing a burglary charge after police responded Saturday to a call on North Fourth Street.
According a news release from the Murray Police Department, officers responded to a possible burglary at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday, on North Fourth Street. Officers spoke with the victim, who said a man was inside his apartment, possibly with a rifle. After a brief investigation, officers said they found David Aldridge, 55, of Murray, exiting the victim’s apartment. Aldrige was charged with burglary in the first degree and was lodged in Calloway County Jail.
The news release said MPD would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
