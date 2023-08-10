MURRAY – A Murray man has been charged in connection to the shooting of a juvenile that occurred over the weekend.

According to the Murray Police Department, officers responded to the area of Sycamore Street near Lynnwood Court around 5:22 a.m. Sunday in reference to a call of shots fired. According to the uniform citation filed with Calloway District Court, after officers arrived at the scene, they located a female juvenile victim who had been shot in the leg. The victim was able to identify the shooter as Nathan Jackson.