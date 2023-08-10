MURRAY – A Murray man has been charged in connection to the shooting of a juvenile that occurred over the weekend.
According to the Murray Police Department, officers responded to the area of Sycamore Street near Lynnwood Court around 5:22 a.m. Sunday in reference to a call of shots fired. According to the uniform citation filed with Calloway District Court, after officers arrived at the scene, they located a female juvenile victim who had been shot in the leg. The victim was able to identify the shooter as Nathan Jackson.
“After further investigation and speaking with Jackson, he admitted to being involved with a shooting but named another suspect as the shooter,” the citation reads. “Jackson stated that at the time of the incident, he was armed with a firearm but never fired the gun.”
MPD said Wednesday that Jackson, 20, of Murray, was arrested on three counts of complicity to attempted murder. “The juvenile who was shot is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be provided at a later time,” MPD said.
Jackson has been arraigned and is next scheduled to appear in Calloway District Court for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16.
MPD said it would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
