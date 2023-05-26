MURRAY – A Murray man faces drug and alcohol-related charges after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop.
According to CCSO, deputies conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation at approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday on Main Street in Murray. During the course of the investigation, it was found that the driver, Michael Orand, 53, of Murray, allegedly possessed methamphetamine and had a suspended license, CCSO said. He was arrested and transported to the Calloway County Jail. He was charged with having no registration plates; driving on DUI suspended license, first offense; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a vehicle; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
