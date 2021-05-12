MAYFIELD – An undercover drug investigation in Graves County led to a Murray man being arrested on Monday and brought back home to face additional charges for trafficking methamphetamine.
Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden said that while detectives with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office were investigating local meth sales, they learned of a Calloway County man that was going to meet a customer and sell some at a grocery store parking lot on U.S. 45 North in Mayfield. Hayden said surveillance of the area revealed that at approximately 12:57 p.m., the suspect in a black four-door sedan pulled into the parking lot and parked. GCSO deputies pulled up to the suspect’s vehicle to make contact with him. While doing so, the suspect allegedly had a quantity of crystal meth in his lap that was allegedly about to be sold. The suspects allegedly threw about 10 grams of crystal meth into the vehicle’s floorboard prior to being detained, Hayden said.
The suspect was identified as Theodore “Frank” Kelly of Brooklyn Drive in Murray. GCSO charged him with trafficking in methamphetamine (second or subsequent offense) and tampering with physical evidence.
GCSO detectives contacted the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office after learning of the suspect’s identity, and after learning intelligence that more meth was allegedly located at the suspect’s home.
According to Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight, at approximately 1:45 p.m. Monday, deputies with CCSO responded to Brooklyn Drive because of the Graves County report of possible drug activity. Upon their arrival, and after further investigation, one person was arrested and two other people were cited for drug-related offenses.
Alvin J. Rowe, 22, of Murray, and Amber R. Amaro, 31, of Aurora, were both cited for possession of marijuana. Kelly was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jody Cash, chief deputy for CCSO, said that after Kelly was arrested by GCSO, he was transported to Murray and lodged at the Calloway County Jail on both the Graves and Calloway charges. CCSO was assisted by the Murray Police Department during the investigation, Knight said.
Hayden said Kelly was just released from prison on parole only two weeks ago. His felony convictions include possession of meth in February 2019, trafficking in meth in July 2017, bail jumping in July 2017, possession of meth in September 2017 and felony cultivation of marijuana in January 2010. The investigation is continuing, he said.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
