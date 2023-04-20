MURRAY – A Murray man was charged with possession of methamphetamine
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Calloway County Probation and Parole Office at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday because Jeffrey Coday, 43, of Murray, was there and had an active warrant. The warrant was taken by CCSO after deputies investigated Coday on March 1, 2023, for allegedly possessing methamphetamine at his workplace. Upon being arrested Tuesday, CCSO said he was searched and again was found to be in possession of meth.
