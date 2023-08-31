Murray man faces meth charge

MURRAY – A Murray man was charged last week with possessing methamphetamine, the Murray Police Department said.
According to MPD, officers located a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot of a local business around 9:48 p.m. Friday. As the officer approached the vehicle, the officer could detect the presence of marijuana. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and the officer located the marijuana, some drug paraphernalia, as well as methamphetamine, MPD said.
The occupant of the vehicle, Tyler Garland, 29, of Murray, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Garland was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
MPD said it would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
