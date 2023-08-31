Murray man faces meth charge
Garland

MURRAY – A Murray man was charged last week with possessing methamphetamine, the Murray Police Department said.

According to MPD, officers located a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot of a local business around 9:48 p.m. Friday. As the officer approached the vehicle, the officer could detect the presence of marijuana. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and the officer located the marijuana, some drug paraphernalia, as well as methamphetamine, MPD said.  