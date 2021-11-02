MURRAY – A Murray man was injured Tuesday when a grain truck overturned on Cook Store Trail, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to a news release, CCSO deputies responded at approximately 1 p.m. to the 1000 block of Cook Store Trail for a report of an overturned tractor trailer. Upon their arrival, they located the grain truck on its side in the roadway.
Preliminary investigation indicated Ricky L. Chadwick, 57, of Murray, was operating a 2011 International tractor trailer loaded with grain. As he was driving southbound on Cook Store Trail, the trailer tires went off the roadway. The grain then shifted, causing the tractor trailer to turn over on its passenger side, CCSO said.
Chadwick was transported by personal vehicle to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries received during the collision, CCSO said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.