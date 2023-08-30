Murray man joins friends in grueling Colorado bike race

LEADVILLE, Colo. – A Murray bicyclist and three of his friends recently traveled to Colorado to compete in what he said is arguably the most challenging bike race in the country.
The group calls itself Team Wood N Wave, and it includes Gary Collins of Murray, Kevin Bohannon of Paducah, Michael Watts of Madisonville and Frank Martin of Evansville, Indiana. On Aug. 12, they competed in the 30th annual Leadville Trail 100 MTB in Leadville, Colorado. According to the race’s website, the Leadville Trail 100 MTB was first held in 1994 and has since become “one of the most challenging and prestigious mountain bike races in the world.”
“Riders take on a grueling 100-mile course that includes about 12,000 feet of elevation gain, reaching a peak elevation of 12,600 feet above sea level at the summit of Columbine Mine,” the site said. “Over the years, top athletes from around the world have come to Leadville for the ultimate test of Grit, Guts and Determination, on their quest for the coveted silver and gold beltbuckle.”
The “elusive Leadville belt buckle,” as Collins referred to it, is awarded to finishers. He said he and all three of his friends achieved their goal of finishing the race, so all of them got to bring a buckle home, but it was no easy feat.
“The Leadville 100 is probably the hardest mountain bike race in North America,” Collins said. “It's called the ‘Race Across the Sky.’ It starts at 10,500 feet and travels 50 miles, ascending up to 12,600 feet. It's an ‘out and back race,’ which means you go out and you come back virtually on the same path that you went on the outbound. At 63 years old, I look for endurance races that challenge my mental and physical being. This is what I've been doing for the last 30 years.
“This year, in particular, Leadville was the pinnacle, you might say. We traveled to Minnesota in June to participate in a qualifier race, which, in turn, gave me a better starting position for the Leadville series. Leadville is put on by Lifetime Productions, and they put on mountain biking, gravel and running races. I've been trying (to compete at Leadville) since 2005; it's a lottery process getting selected, and this year, we all signed up together. We entered as a team, but it's an individual sport. We did not compete as a team; we are all in our own respective age groups, and we competed separately.”
In the 60-69 age group, Collins said he finished 38th out of 118 participants. Although he believes he could have done better, it wasn’t a bad finish for someone from out of state, and he was mostly happy to have the opportunity to compete after having the goal for so many years.
“Not one of my stellar days,” he said. “The guys that live there are the ones that really do well. We were out there for almost 3 1/2 weeks trying to acclimate and train, and I did everything I could do. I did (the race) in 10 hours and 57 minutes; the cutoff time is 12 hours. You have 12 hours to complete the race, and there are also time checks at certain locations, so you have to be there within a specified time. If not, they pull you off the course. There were 1,784 people to start this brace, and 286 did not finish it.
“There was a gentleman from Orlando, Florida, that tried, and he’s 80 years old. He got to the 41-mile mark, but he didn't make it in the four-hour time slot they had specified, so they pulled him. There were people from all 50 states represented, plus 25 countries.”
The steepness is what makes the race so hard, Collins said. The incline – or “grade” – is quite a lot more than most bike races, he said.
“It’s a race, but it's a race against yourself,” he said. “The record was set this year by a young man that raced the pro category. I had right over 11,000 feet of elevation gain during this race, climbing some climbs that were beyond 20% grade. Monteagle (Mountain in south-central Tennessee) is 5% grade, just to give you a reference. It's not vertical, but it sure does feel like it!”
Collins said he is grateful he has friends nearly as passionate about biking as he is, so he didn’t have to persuade anyone to enter the race with him. Personally, he said he is well over halfway to meeting his goal of cycling 8,000 miles before the end of the year.
“We’re all like-minded, but I think I’m probably more inclined to (enter extremely challenging events),” Collins said. “Currently, I'm working on riding my bike 8,000 miles this year, and I’m 5,600 miles into that endeavor. (His friends) ride hard, and they ride a lot, but they don't ride as much as I do! But Leadville is not a race for people that have no aspirations and don’t push themselves beyond limits. It's not a race for them; everyone that goes, they know what they're getting ready to endure. It is very difficult, and it’s the hardest one-day event I have ever done. And I've done a lot of one-day events.”
While Collins has been biking for about as long as the Leadville Trail 100 MTB has been in existence, he said he has also been involved in many other endurance sports over the years.
“Before (bike racing), I was a competitive water skier down in Paducah. My kids went to college on water ski scholarships. Prior to that, I raced go-karts, I’ve raced motocross. I was a hockey player back when I lived in Detroit when I was a kid, so there's something in me that keeps pushing me to do this. I've always said that if all I had to was race a tricycle, I'd probably be on it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.