Murray man joins friends in grueling Colorado bike race

The “elusive Leadville belt buckle,” as Murray's Gary Collins referred to it, is awarded to finishers of the mountain bike race known as the Leadville Trail 100 MTB. Pictured holding their buckles after completing the 30th annual race in Leadville, Colorado are, from left, Kevin Bohannon of Paducah, Collins, Michael Watts of Madisonville and Frank Martin of Evansville, Indiana.

 Photo provided

LEADVILLE, Colo. – A Murray bicyclist and three of his friends recently traveled to Colorado to compete in what he said is arguably the most challenging bike race in the country.

The group calls itself Team Wood N Wave, and it includes Gary Collins of Murray, Kevin Bohannon of Paducah, Michael Watts of Madisonville and Frank Martin of Evansville, Indiana. On Aug. 12, they competed in the 30th annual Leadville Trail 100 MTB in Leadville, Colorado. According to the race’s website, the Leadville Trail 100 MTB was first held in 1994 and has since become “one of the most challenging and prestigious mountain bike races in the world.” 