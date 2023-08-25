Murray man sentenced to 7 years for drug trafficking
Ward

MURRAY – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is touting the recent sentencing of a Murray man for drug-trafficking convictions as evidence that Sheriff Nicky Knight’s strategy for reducing illegal drugs in the community is working. 

According to a news release, Derell Ward, 38, of Murray, was originally indicted by a Calloway County grand jury in March 2022 after a long CCSO investigation. The charges were three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (cocaine, greater than or equal to 4 grams); one count of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (cocaine, greater than or equal to 4 grams); and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (cocaine). He was sentenced on Aug. 16 to seven years concurrent with all charges in the Calloway County Courts. 