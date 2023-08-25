Murray man sentenced to 7 years for drug trafficking

MURRAY – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is touting the recent sentencing of a Murray man for drug-trafficking convictions as evidence that Sheriff Nicky Knight’s strategy for reducing illegal drugs in the community is working.
According to a news release, Derell Ward, 38, of Murray, was originally indicted by a Calloway County grand jury in March 2022 after a long CCSO investigation. The charges were three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (cocaine, greater than or equal to 4 grams); one count of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (cocaine, greater than or equal to 4 grams); and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (cocaine). He was sentenced on Aug. 16 to seven years concurrent with all charges in the Calloway County Courts.
“Sheriff Nicky Knight’s goal of combating the illegal drug trade in Calloway County is taking place on multiple fronts and coming to fruition on all levels,” a CCSO news release said. “Our citizens routinely see the media releases of individuals charged with the possession of illegal drugs being arrested and taken before the courts. What the citizens do not see are the larger investigations that take months, sometimes years to culminate in the arrest of individuals in the drug trafficking world.
“More often than not, these investigations cross county lines, state lines and require a significant amount of time and resources invested in them. Sheriff Knight has been able to employ a full-time Narcotics Detective who is also employed as a DEA Task Force Officer. This bridges the gap from local and state charges to federal charges for offenders while providing more resources at the disposal of the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.
“Individuals facing federal drug charges have stronger consequences for their actions with longer imprisonment in federal facilities, which helps keep Calloway County a safer community. While an investigation may start in Calloway County, it can quickly lead out of county or out of state, and that’s where having someone with federal jurisdiction becomes an immediate asset. Though we don’t always see the charges in Calloway’s courtrooms, they still impact the amount of drugs that make it into our community.”
By contrast, CCSO said Ward’s conviction was the result of an investigation by CCSO alone.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or email ccso.office@callkyso.com.
