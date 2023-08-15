MURRAY – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close a section of KY 1947/Murray-Paris Road in Calloway County on Thursday, Aug. 17.
KY 1947/Murray-Paris Road will be closed near the 2-mile marker immediately south of Green Plains Road to allow a cross drain to be replaced. The roadway is expected to close promptly at 8 a.m. Thursday. KY 1947/Murray-Paris Road is expected to reopen to traffic around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
There will be no marked detour. However, motorists may self-detour via KY 893/State Line Road, U.S. 641 and KY 121. Trucks should follow an approved state route based on their weight classification.
KYTC District 1 and the Calloway County Highway Maintenance Crew will attempt to provide timely notice should the work be completed earlier than expected.
To get traffic advisories and alerts for KYTC District 1 counties via email, visit https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/signup/13651. Click on the District 1 counties you regularly drive through, or on any of the specialty corridors you travel. Check your SPAM filtering to assure Gov Delivery is on your approved list.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page. Navigate traffic at goky.ky.gov, at waze.com, or with the WAZE App.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.