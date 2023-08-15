MURRAY – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close a section of KY 1947/Murray-Paris Road in Calloway County on Thursday, Aug. 17.

KY 1947/Murray-Paris Road will be closed near the 2-mile marker immediately south of Green Plains Road to allow a cross drain to be replaced. The roadway is expected to close promptly at 8 a.m. Thursday. KY 1947/Murray-Paris Road is expected to reopen to traffic around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.