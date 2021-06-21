MURRAY – With the Fourth of July approaching, the Murray Police Department issued a statement Friday reminding the public to have a fun – but safe – holiday.
“During the Fourth of July, it is common to see many citizens hold their own private fireworks displays,” a news release from MPD said. “We not only want to remind everyone to be safe during these activities, but to also remind everyone of the laws and city ordinances regarding fireworks.
“If you are planning on having a small fireworks event for your friends and families, please keep the following laws and ordinances in mind. Kentucky state law (KRS 227.715) and City of Murray ordinance (Section 92.70) state that no aerial fireworks can be ignited by any individual under the age of 18 and cannot be set off within 200 feet of any structure, vehicle or any person. When using any type of ground or hand-held sparkler, fireworks with any person under 18 must be supervised by an adult and not ignited within 50 feet of any structure or vehicle.
“City of Murray ordinance 99.03 states that ‘the use of fireworks or other explosives so as to be unreasonably loud, raucous, jarring, disturbing or a nuisance to persons of reasonable sensitivities within the area of audibility’ is unlawful.”
“The reason for these laws is for your safety and the safety of those around you,” the release concluded. “We hope everyone has a great Fourth of July!”
