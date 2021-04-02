MURRAY – The Murray Police Department says it found no threat after being called to Murray Middle School Thursday afternoon.
Sgt. Andrew Wiggins, public information officer for MPD, said that after students were dismissed, the department responded to MMS in reference to a possible threat toward the school. Multiple officers responded to the scene, and it was determined that the school was safe and no threat existed at the school. There is an ongoing investigation into this matter at this time, Wiggins said.
A statement from Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons said, “After regular afternoon dismissal, Murray Middle School received a threat at approximately 3:16 p.m. All remaining students and staff were evacuated. Officers from the Murray Police Department responded.
Law enforcement found no evidence to support the threat and all students and staff are safe. The investigation is ongoing. Once again, I am very pleased with our staff and students and the quick response by our local law enforcement.”
Samons said all district schools will follow regular class schedules today, and that counselors will be on hand as needed for staff and students.
Wiggins said MPD would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
