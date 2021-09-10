MURRAY – Brigid and Jim Robine had not met one another when the attack on the World Trade Center occurred on Sept. 11, 2001, but they vividly remember experiencing the event from different vantage points in nearby New Jersey.
The couple moved to Murray two years ago, but both were living in New Jersey 20 years ago when the world seemingly changed in an instant. Brigid had just moved from Pequannock to start teaching high school in Jefferson, which is about 54 miles from Manhattan. Jim was working at a construction site and witnessed the second plane crash into the WTC towers from a distance. Brigid said her husband doesn’t like to talk about that day, and while he declined to be interviewed for this story, Brigid talked to him about what he remembers.
“He doesn’t remember the town, but he was working on new construction at a million-dollar home on a road called Green Pond Road,” Brigid said. “The homeowners had purchased this property up on a bit of a mountain with a clear view of the New York skyline to build their mansion. So, they all had a clear view of it happening. They didn’t have a TV, obviously, but they all just saw it from their job site. A few of them debated getting in the trucks and going to the city to try to help. They put on their car radios.
“Jim decided not to go, seeing as it was chaos and he had no idea if they could even get in or out. Two guys from another construction crew left the job site when they saw the first plane hit to go in to try to rescue people. They never saw them again. No idea what ever happened to them, as he didn’t know them real well. But they never did return to work at that job site in the weeks after, and he remembers people saying they hadn’t heard from them since.”
Brigid said she was 22 years old, and many of Jefferson’s residents commuted to New York City each day for work. At that point in time, she had only been teaching at the school for a week, so she was still getting used to her job. She had a first-period class in the morning and a planning period before her next class, so she had gone to the teachers room to prepare for it. Brigid recalled how with no smartphones or constant internet access back then, news traveled at a much slower pace if you didn’t a TV tuned in to a news channel. She doesn’t remember for sure if she saw anything on the teachers room TV or not, but she heard that a plane had crashed in the city.
“My immediate thought was – and I guess this shows how safe we felt at the time – ‘What idiot flew his Cessna into the building? How did he not see it?’” Brigid said. “It didn’t even occur to me that this was a major plane and that this was a purposeful thing.”
When Brigid started hearing scattered reports that the situation might be more serious than she initially assumed, she got the idea of calling her brother-in-law, who was a fire dispatcher in Union City, New Jersey, which is just across the Hudson River from Manhattan. He and her sister had recently had a baby and he had been working late the night before, so he wasn’t happy when she called and woke him up. She asked if he had his dispatch radio on, and when he said he didn’t, she asked him to turn on his TV so he could maybe find out what was happening.
“He put on his TV and his pager, and he just went, ‘Oh my God. I don’t know how many people just died,’ and he hung up the phone,” Brigid said.
By this time, Brigid said she was starting to panic, and as classes continued, no one else in the school seemed to have any clue what was happening at that moment. Since the closed circuit TV system in the school didn’t have the ability to access outside channels without official authorization, Brigid went to the library and asked the librarian to make the switch so the system could access network news coverage. Her request was met with resistance at first, but she explained that she thought something was very wrong because of the conversation she had with her brother-in-law.
“She got the TVs up and working and we could see that something was very wrong, but I don’t even think the second plane had hit at that point,” Brigid said. “So when I went into my third-period class, I just kind of made an executive decision – and again, I was 22 years old, so I was a kid myself – but I kind of felt like this was something where we needed to put our lesson on hold for a minute and put on the TV because the students might be having questions too. So we just put on the television and we watched the planes hit. We watched people jump out of buildings – this (was live and) wasn’t edited, because they (don’t show that footage anymore). So it was very raw, very real.
“I had students whose parents worked in the city, and they were absolutely terrified. The school was trying to figure out, ‘Do we dismiss the children home? Do we keep them here?’ At the time, I thought, ‘I guess we keep them here because if their parents are in the city and they can’t get to them, they have no place to go.’”
At that point, some students began expressing their fear that Picatinny Arsenal, a military research and manufacturing facility located nearby, could be hit next. Since Brigid was very new to the town, she had never thought of that possibility. Her parents lived in a neighborhood where they could see the NYC skyline from their home, and she said she started trying to reach out to anyone in her family she could get hold of. Her brother was supposed to fly back from California that day, so he was stuck now that all U.S. flights were grounded. Meanwhile, she continued to deal with her students’ extreme anxiety.
“I watched students panic, and since they didn’t have cell phones regularly at that point, they were trying frantically to get hold of their parents,” she said. “And all I could do was try to reassure them that everything was OK – and it was not OK at all. It was just a day of complete terror.
“We were hearing there were still planes in the air, and at that point, I think they were telling us there were eight planes that were unaccounted for, and nobody knew where they were going. We heard about the one in the field in Pennsylvania and we heard about the Pentagon, and there were the rumors. (People were wondering) is the military shooting down planes? That was something that was floating around that day as well (because people thought the military might be) trying to strategically shoot instead of letting them crash wherever they wanted to crash.”
The school’s guidance office invited students to come get counseling if they wanted, and many were in the hallway, adding to the “chaotic” atmosphere, Brigid said. Almost every student had someone on their street who worked in NYC, and Brigid started thinking about people she had grown up with and wondering if they were safe. Coming from a tight-knit Irish-American community, she knew a lot of police officers and firefighters in the city, and she had also had frequent contact growing up with a man named Sean Tallon, whose family used to show up to just about every neighborhood picnic or event.
“They were from the Bronx, and he was a fireman, a young guy,” she said. “He was a couple of years older than me, maybe 25 or 26 at most. He had been in Ireland, and I remember my mom saying, ‘I wonder if Sean made it back from Ireland?’ It was a couple of days later when we got the call that Sean was missing. His was one of the last bodies recovered (from Ground Zero). They found him two months later huddled in a stairwell with three other firemen.
“Apparently, he had been home from Ireland and he was down at the firehouse bringing duty-free gifts, and he still had presents in the trunk of his car for his sister and her new baby when they got the call (about the attack). So he went in with the firemen. As far as I remember, I don’t think he was scheduled to work that day. He had just gotten home and was coming down to hang out at the firehouse. That was when it really hit home (for me).”
An online remembrance of Tallon may be viewed at www.firehero.org/fallen-firefighter/sean-patrick-tallon/. Brigid said she remembers his funeral that November and that then-NYC mayor Rudolph Giuliani attended, just as he did for many, many other firefighters. She said she also remembers how she could see smoke and steam on the skyline from her parents’ house for weeks after the attack.
As horrible as that time was, Robine said she was inspired by the many ordinary people who did whatever they could to help with the recovery. Two decades later, she said she wished people would try harder to recall how they felt at that time when the country was under attack.
“I think in the last 20 years, we have forgotten way too much about that,” she said. “The mood of the terror, the fear, the anger, the helplessness – but then there was a sense of unity. That was when you saw an American flag on every porch. There was none of this division. That stopped. We were all Americans that day. We were all united and wanting to bring down whomever was responsible, no questions asked. Everybody was taking care of each other; it didn’t matter who you were. There were strangers helping strangers in the street. That’s gone right now. We’ve managed to get from there back to being all divided again, and we’ve forgotten way too quickly the events of that day and how we all felt when we were taking care of each other.”
