Murray’s Howard portrayed in ‘Till’ movie

"Black Maverick," the first biography written by David and Linda Royster Beito about the life of Murray native T.R.M. Howard, was published in 2009. Another book they wrote about Howard came out in 2017.

MURRAY – T.R.M. Howard, the Murray native who played a crucial behind-the-scenes role in the Civil Rights Movement, is currently being portrayed onscreen in a movie about the tragic murder of Emmett Till. If the authors of a book about Howard’s life have anything to say about it, it won’t be the last time audiences have a chance to learn about the instrumental part he played in history.

David Beito is an author and historian who is currently professor emeritus in the University of Alabama’s history department. He and his wife, Linda Royster Beito, wrote the 2009 biography “Black Maverick: T.R.M. Howard’s Fight for Civil Rights and Economic Power,” as well as a 2017 follow-up, “T. R. M. Howard: Doctor, Entrepreneur, Civil Rights Pioneer.” Howard was born in Murray in 1908, and Beito said he grew up poor while his parents worked as tobacco twisters. His mother eventually worked at the Mason Hospital and helped her son get a job working for the hospital's founder, Dr. Will Mason. Mason mentored Howard and encouraged him to become a physician, even paying for Howard's medical education. Howard later adopted the name “Mason” as a show of gratitude, making his full name Theodore Roosevelt Mason Howard.