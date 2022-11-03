Murray’s Howard portrayed in ‘Till’ movie

MURRAY – T.R.M. Howard, the Murray native who played a crucial behind-the-scenes role in the Civil Rights Movement, is currently being portrayed onscreen in a movie about the tragic murder of Emmett Till. If the authors of a book about Howard’s life have anything to say about it, it won’t be the last time audiences have a chance to learn about the instrumental part he played in history.
David Beito is an author and historian who is currently professor emeritus in the University of Alabama’s history department. He and his wife, Linda Royster Beito, wrote the 2009 biography “Black Maverick: T.R.M. Howard’s Fight for Civil Rights and Economic Power,” as well as a 2017 follow-up, “T. R. M. Howard: Doctor, Entrepreneur, Civil Rights Pioneer.” Howard was born in Murray in 1908, and Beito said he grew up poor while his parents worked as tobacco twisters. His mother eventually worked at the Mason Hospital and helped her son get a job working for the hospital's founder, Dr. Will Mason. Mason mentored Howard and encouraged him to become a physician, even paying for Howard's medical education. Howard later adopted the name “Mason” as a show of gratitude, making his full name Theodore Roosevelt Mason Howard.
Howard was the first chief surgeon at the hospital in Mound Bayou, an all-black community in northwest Mississippi, and Beito said he became one of the wealthiest black men in the state through his medical practice and investments. In Mound Bayou, Howard gave civil rights leader Medgar Evers his first job selling insurance for his company, Beito said.
While visiting family in the Mississippi Delta in 1955, Chicago resident Emmett Till was brutally murdered after he was accused of whistling at a white woman. Beito said Howard played a key role in gathering witnesses for the trial, and Till's mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, stayed at his heavily-guarded home during the trial. During their years of research for “Black Maverick,” the Beitos interviewed Mamie Till-Mobley, who died in 2003 and famously allowed photographs to be taken of her son’s disfigured body during his funeral. Her decision to publicize the crime has been widely credited with spurring a new phase of the Civil Rights Movement into action.
Now Howard is a character in “Till,” which is now in wide release and is currently playing in Paducah. According to IMDb.com, he is referred to simply as “Dr. Howard” in the film and is portrayed by Roger Guenveur Smith, who is best known for his multiple collaborations with director Spike Lee, including “Do the Right Thing,” “Summer of Sam” and “He Got Game.” As of this interview, Beito said he had not yet had a chance to see the movie, but he is planning to soon.
Although Howard’s name is still not one most people recognize, this is actually not the first time this year Howard has been played onscreen. Howard was also a featured character in the ABC miniseries “Women of the Movement,” which premiered in January and focused on Mamie Till-Mobley and her fight for justice after Emmett’s murder. Also referred to as “Dr. Howard” on that show, he was played by Alex Désert (“Swingers,” “High Fidelity”) and appeared in four of the series’ six episodes.
“There's a very strong physical resemblance (between Howard and Désert), and he was good,” Beito said. “It was a pretty small role, but it highlighted Howard's great importance. I had no real complaints about it. The only thing I quibble about is that it showed him living in this beautiful mansion, and he certainly could afford to, but Howard lived in a fairly modest-looking ranch house in Mount Bayou. But he had 1,000 acres and the outbuildings (for guests) to stay.”
Beito said he has written a script for a miniseries about the history of Mound Bayou that prominently features Howard. He said he is collaborating on the project with producer/director Nate Adams, who has mostly worked on documentaries in the past, including “Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story,” which was about the first black race car driver to compete in the Indianapolis 500.
“It’s going to be a pretty extensive series on the history of the all-black town of Mound Bayou,” Beito said. “It’s going to start as a podcast series, but then the plan is to eventually try to get this made into a dramatic series. I think that would really work well because Mound Bayou is extremely important in American history, but like a lot of small towns, it has deep, dark secrets. It’s kind of got ‘Dallas’ aspects and ‘Peyton Place’ aspects (in addition to) this importance in American history.”
Beito said he also wrote a screenplay specifically about Howard, but he doesn’t know if it will be developed into anything. If it ever does become a movie, he said he would love to see it film in Murray and the actual Mound Bayou, which neither “Till” nor “Women of the Movement” did. Beito added that he would also like to stir up some interest in naming a street in Murray after Howard or giving him some other kind of public honor.
Dan Miller was Will Mason’s grandson and recalled meeting Howard for the first time in the early ’70s when he visited Murray.
“I first met him when he came to Murray for the dedication of the Mason Nursing School, which was dedicated in my grandmother's (Ora K. Mason) name,” Miller said. “Theodore came here from Chicago at that time. He had a huge practice in Chicago in the South Side and made lots of money. Theodore was a very soft-spoken gentleman … and when he came to Murray, he had a chauffeur and he had a TV in the back of his car. I think it was a Lincoln or a Cadillac, but the TV was in the back of the car and had the little rabbit ears sticking out over the door. I had never seen one of those before.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.