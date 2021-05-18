PADUCAH – A Murray woman is among four new members appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear to the West Kentucky Community & Technical College Board of Directors.
The 10-member board is composed of seven community leaders appointed by the governor and three members consisting of elected representatives from WKCTC faculty, staff and student body. Charles Murphy of Hickman is the current board chair.
The new members are as follows:
• Erika Anne Mehta of Murray replaces Donna Pearson, who has resigned. Mehta shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending April 3, 2025.
• Gorman “Butch” Bradley, Jr. of Paducah is an attorney at Grumley, Riley, & Stewart P.S.C. He replaces Larry Kelley, whose term has expired. Bradley shall serve for a term expiring April 3, 2026.
• Jay Simmons of Mayfield is the superintendent of the Carlisle County Board of Education. He replaces Jeff Simms, whose term has expired. Simmons shall serve for a term expiring April 3, 2026.
• Kenneth B. Hurt of Paducah is a tax consultant. He replaces Dennis Lacy, who has resigned. Hurt shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending April 3, 2024.
Other board members are Chris Roty of Paducah, Barry McDonald of Mayfield, faculty representative Heather Coltharp of Paducah, staff representative Summer Holland of Benton and 2021 student representative Krystian Clayton of Calvert City.
