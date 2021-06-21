WEST PADUCAH — Murray World War II veteran Eugene Waggoner said that when it came to the view he had for a flight out of Barkley Regional Airport Friday, well, he had seen it before.
Except for some houses and subdivisions, maybe a few businesses, that have been constructed over the past several years, the scenery was the same as when he had made flights to other places during his time with the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant.
However, there was something different about this flight, the vantage point. He had never flown in this particular plane, a green World War II-era B-25 Mitchell twin-engine bomber.
“This one was loud and vibrated a little, but it was very exciting,” Waggoner said after he and six other World War II veterans from western Kentucky were able to take a brief flight on this warbird from the past. “It’s a special plane. It’s a great day. I’m sure thankful we got the opportunity. It’s just amazing.
“I sure do appreciate it and I know everybody did.”
Until Friday, it had been a plane on which he had never flown. Oh, he had watched the B-25, along with other American stalwarts the B-17 Flying Fortress and the B-24 Liberator, buzz his U.S. Navy LST ship as it delivered load after load of Allied troops to the English Channel beaches at Normandy, France during the D Day invasion.
Honor Flight Bluegrass, with assistance from Jennifer Horbelt, the main news anchor for WPSD-Local 6 in Paducah, made this flight possible. Waggoner’s was the first of three flights that included a total of 15 World War II veterans on Friday.
“Jeff Thoke (chairman of Honor Flight Bluegrass) and I have been talking since last year because they were going to do an honor flight last year, just like they do every year, and we were going to help them recruit western Kentucky veterans,” Horbelt said. “Then the (COVID-19) pandemic happened, so we had to put everything on hold last year.”
Honor flights allow veterans, mainly from World War II, to fly jet airliners to Washington to visit monuments and memorials that honor their service. However, with the coronavirus halting those in 2020, it resulted in a development that Thoke said reinforces why it is so important to make these opportunities available as soon as possible.
“There’s only 300,000 (World War II veterans) left out of 16 million, and, in 2020, we know of 35 that were scheduled to go from Kentucky who died before they could go,” Thoke said. “So time is of the essence to recognize these guys.”
Though mid-90s temperatures making sure Friday’s riders were in cool environments as much as possible, Thoke said he wanted to make sure each veteran was given a proper introduction in front of a large audience. With lawn chairs supplied to each veteran in the shade provided by the plane’s wings, Waggoner and his four other flyers were announced.
Joining Waggoner were fellow Navy veteran Duncan Alexander, Army Air Corps B-26 pilot Ralph Waldrop, Harlan Beck of the Marines, Army Air Corps B-17 ball turret gunner Charles Riggs, Army Air Corps B-29 flight engineer Otis Melton and David Payne, who was in the Navy.
Payne, who resides in southern Marshall County near Hardin, was also like Waggoner. He was involved in one of the key moments of the war, only his was the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
“One of the things I really remember was that I saw two big ships had left Saturday,” Payne said of two American aircraft carriers that departed in the hours leading up to the Japanese planes’ attack the next morning. “We were so lucky they weren’t there.
“We’re lucky we won the war. I’ve had a good life, thanks to God, and I certainly couldn’t have made it without (wife) Lula or God.”
The B-25 Mitchell is perhaps best known for being the plane that was used for a daring raid on Tokyo in 1942 led by Army Air Force Gen. Jimmy Doolittle. The raid is so remembered not because it marked the first time Allied planes bombed targets on the Japanese mainland, but because it originated from the decks of Navy carriers, a feat few thought could work because a bomber is larger than a fighter plane and was believed to need more room for takeoff. All 16 of Doolittle’s planes successfully achieved takeoff, though they managed to cause little damage in Japan.
After its appearance in Paducah Friday, the B-25 Mitchell headed to other Kentucky airports for the remainder of the weekend to continue what Thoke billed as a barnstorming tour of the commonwealth. Stops were scheduled in Morehead and Frankfort Saturday, then in Somerset and Leitchfield on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.