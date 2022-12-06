MURRAY – With the upcoming 2023 Kentucky General Assembly being a non-budget year, one of Murray State University’s top legislative priorities is passing a bill that would require high school students to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) before they can graduate.

According to studentaid.gov, prospective students must complete the FAFSA to apply for federal student aid, such as federal grants, work-study and loans. Many states and colleges also use FAFSA information to determine eligibility for state and school aid, and some private financial aid providers may use FAFSA information to determine whether or not one qualifies for aid, the site said.