MURRAY – With the upcoming 2023 Kentucky General Assembly being a non-budget year, one of Murray State University’s top legislative priorities is passing a bill that would require high school students to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) before they can graduate.
According to studentaid.gov, prospective students must complete the FAFSA to apply for federal student aid, such as federal grants, work-study and loans. Many states and colleges also use FAFSA information to determine eligibility for state and school aid, and some private financial aid providers may use FAFSA information to determine whether or not one qualifies for aid, the site said.
A bill that would make completing the FAFSA form a high school graduation requirement has been introduced in the General Assembly before, most recently as House Bill 126 in the 2022 session. That bill passed the House, but did not advance in the Senate. In addition to the graduation requirement, the bill would have also provided waiver options for meeting the requirement and would have required local boards of education to develop policies and procedures to assist students in completing the requirement. It would also have required the Kentucky Department of Education to develop a process for local districts to report student data.
During his quarterly report to the Murray State Board of Regents last Friday, MSU President Bob Jackson said getting more students to complete the FAFSA is an important step toward getting more people to attend colleges and universities. The pandemic had a major effect on nationwide enrollment, which Jackson said is down 10% or more since 2020, amounting to 1.3 million fewer students across the country. Jackson also noted, however, that the pandemic isn’t the only factor in that downward trend because 4 million fewer students are currently enrolled in college compared to a decade ago.
“College-going rates continue to decline, and that’s something we talk about in Frankfort a great deal: ‘What can we do?’” Jackson said. “What can we do as an institution, what can we do from a policy standpoint in this country, what can we do from a policy standpoint in Frankfort to increase college-going rates, and stressing the value and importance of going to college? … Murray State requires the completion of the FAFSA, and it’s served us well, but Kentucky does not require it, and we’re going to be pushing the legislature to require the FAFSA. It passed the House in the last session; it failed thereafter. I think now the steam is behind it and we’re going to continue pushing that and I think we’ll get it passed.
“Why is that important? States that require completion of the FAFSA, their students go to college at a 94% rate. Those students who do not complete the FAFSA attend college at half that rate. The reason I think that is, in great part … is students realize, ‘Gosh, I get a Pell Grant. I don’t have to pay it back. I didn’t know I was going to get $5,000.’ Or, ‘I didn’t know I was going to get $2,000. I didn’t know I was going to get any help.’ It’s important to families and students that we continue spreading this word and talking about the FAFSA and the importance of the completion of the FAFSA.”
Jackson added that Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson is also a supporter of the FAFSA requirement.
Jordan Smith, Murray State’s executive director of government and institutional relations, elaborated on the issue with the board during his quarterly legislative update.
“As the president mentioned, we think – and the CPE thinks this as well – this will help with families and students that just assume they cannot afford college,” Smith said. “They may Google what the tuition is to a university, assume they can't afford it and won’t fill out the FAFSA. But if this bill passes, it will require every school district to have FAFSA sessions and to make sure students understand that they won’t be able to graduate and get their high school diploma without completing that FAFSA.”
Smith mentioned that some school districts in western Kentucky already do a good job encouraging students to complete the FAFSA form, and a couple of districts the administration recently visited require it. He said all the regional legislators he has talked to so far support the bill, and he thinks there will be strong overall support in the 2023 session.
“The process now is not as cumbersome as it used to be, correct?” asked Regent Virginia Gray.
“No, the federal government has greatly reduced the questions,” Smith said. “Back when I filled it out, I think it was 100-something questions, but it’s now down to 30-plus questions, and they’re wanting to streamline it even further. That’s something Sen. (Rand) Paul talked to us about at one time. He said he’d like to get it down to maybe seven or eight questions.”
Smith said Jan. 3-6 is the first part of the session, which is used for committee assignments and orientation for newly elected legislators.
Jan. 7 through March 28 will be the second part of the session, with March 17-28 being the days when the governor has the opportunity to veto any bills that passed. The official last day of the session will be March 30, Smith said.
Smith added that he attended the Legislative Preview Day in Lexington on Nov. 14, which he said is always a good opportunity to talk to elected state officials about Murray’s State’s legislative priorities. He said regional legislators have also been invited to attend a Murray State basketball game on Dec. 15, with hopes that the administration can discuss its priorities in an informal setting.
Smith also mentioned that several Murray State alums will be in key leadership roles, although the Senate has not yet released its list of committee chairs. He said Rep. Richard Heath (R-Mayfield) will continue to serve as the House Agriculture Committee chair, Rep. Chris Freeland (R-Benton) will chair the Budget Review Subcommittee on General Government and Steven Rudy (R-Paducah) was recently elected as Majority Floor Leader in the House. It was also announced Friday afternoon that Sen. Jason Howell (R-Murray) would be chair of the Senate Agriculture Committe.
