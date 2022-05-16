MURRAY — As part of its centennial year in 2022, Murray State University hosted commencement ceremonies for spring/summer 2022 graduates as well as fall/winter 2021 graduates Saturday at the CFSB Center.
A total of 1,501 degree applicants comprised the spring/summer 2022 graduating class of degree applicants, including doctoral, specialist, master’s, baccalaureate and associate degrees. A total of 34 states and 16 countries were represented in the spring/summer 2022 graduating class.
At the 9 a.m. ceremony, the University recognized honored guest Brigadier General (Retired) Bill Morgan. Morgan is a Murray State alumnus, former Murray State Board of Regents member, and is one of five generations of the Morgan family to graduate from Murray State.
A complete list and sortable table by state and county of spring/summer 2022 graduates is available at murraystate.edu/commencement/graduates/.
There is still time for soon-to-be graduating high school students to apply for admission for the upcoming 2022-23 academic year. Students interested in joining the Racer Family can learn more, schedule an on-campus or virtual visit, and apply for admission at admissions.murraystate.edu.
