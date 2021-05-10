MURRAY — Murray State University hosted in-person commencement ceremonies over the weekend for May and August 2021 graduates as well as 2020 graduates on Friday and Saturday at the CFSB Center.
On May 7, the ceremony for masters, specialist and doctoral graduates took place while on May 8, three ceremonies were held for undergraduates.
A total of 1,464 degree applicants comprised this spring’s graduating class of degree applicants from May and August, including doctoral, specialist, master’s, baccalaureate and associate degrees. A total of 31 states and 22 countries were represented.
A complete list and sortable table by state and county of 2021 graduates is available at https://www.murraystate.edu/commencement/graduates/.
There is still time for soon-to-be graduating high school students to apply for admission for the upcoming 2021-22 academic year. Students interested in joining the Racer Family can learn more, schedule a virtual or on-campus visit and apply for admission at admissions.murraystate.edu.
