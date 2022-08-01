MURRAY – With last week’s announcement that the U.S. gross domestic product fell for the second straight quarter, many believe a recession has begun and are ringing alarm bells. An economist at Murray State University says that while that determination won’t be made for months, it looks to him like that could be the case.
According to CNBC, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Thursday that the U.S. economy contracted for the second straight quarter from April to June, with the advance estimate showing the GDP falling 0.9% at an annualized pace for the period. This followed a 1.6% decline in the first quarter and was worse than the Dow Jones estimate for a gain of 0.3%. The National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) officially declares recessions and expansions, and though it likely won’t make a judgment on the second quarter for months if not longer, two consecutive quarters of decline meets a widely accepted rule of thumb for a recession, CNBC reported.
Eran Guse, associate professor of economics at Murray State, said the question of whether or not the U.S. is in the beginning stages of a recession is largely a political one. While he said political party affiliations are baked in for most voters, the state of peoples’ pocketbooks is a big indicator of how voters on the margins react, and the incumbent party tends to do better when the economy is strong. However, the answer to that economic question won’t be the same for everyone.
“For some people, it can be a recession and nothing happens to them,” Guse said. “They don’t even notice; they keep their job, they continue to use the same amount of goods and services and everything’s good. But when a recession does come, there tends to be an increase in people losing a job, especially if you’re maybe a less skilled worker; (in those cases) your chances of losing your job go up substantially because typically, if you’re a business, you want to let go of the people who are less productive than more productive.”
Guse said that while many people think of a recession as starting with two quarters of declining GDP, the NBER looks at a whole lot of other data before making that declaration.
“Their definition of recession is that it is a significant decline in economic activity that is spread across the economy and that lasts more than a few months,” Guse said. “So, within that definition, there’s no discussion about two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth. So, technically, the White House is correct (that the U.S. isn’t officially in a recession).”
However, Guse said not all recessions last for long periods of time, and the last recession the NBER identified was only about two months long, from February to April 2020. In addition to a recession being difficult to identify as it is unfolding, Guse said the federal government tends to be very careful in its language because they don’t want to make things worse.
“If the government basically tells everybody that we’re in a recession, what is the first thing you’re going to do? You’re going to typically spend less, and you’ll want to save more just in case you lose your job,” Guse said. “That activity is good for you, but it’s bad for the economy. If everybody’s saving more, they’re spending less and they’re buying less, and that means businesses do worse and they start laying off more people, so it becomes kind of a self-fulfilling prophecy. Once you say a recession is happening, it’s going to start kicking people into that situation, so that, in my mind, is pretty problematic. I actually like the government defining this.”
Official declarations aside, Guse said individuals and business owners can usually feel when the economy is doing well or poorly.
“For me, I wouldn’t say we’re in a recession right now, but it sure looks a lot like one doesn’t it?” Guse said. “But according to the definition, we would have to wait. The NBER typically waits quite a long time. With the last real long recession back in 2007 to 2009, the recession started in December of 2007, but they didn’t actually report that the recession had started until December 2008.”
Guse said his biggest concern right now is how the economy will turn itself around and how long that might take. He described the current inflation and supply chain problems as a “hangover” from pandemic economic policies, where governments around the globe, including the U.S., increased spending to try to stave off economic collapse while businesses were shut down. The Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates another 0.75% to combat inflation, and while that should have a negative impact on economic growth, Guse said the economy won’t likely see that impact for six to nine months.
The good news out of last week’s GDP report, Guse said, is that the preliminary data showed the negative growth rate being lower than it was in the first quarter, so Guse hoped that could potentially mean the economy is headed back up after a brief slowdown. But since inflation continues to be a major problem, the Fed will probably have to continue dealing with that through interest rate adjustments, which could lead to further decline, Guse said.
Guse said it is rare for unemployment to be as low as it currently is – 3.6% as of June – while GDP is declining. Unfortunately, he said that if we are truly in a recession, he expects the unemployment rate to start ticking back up before long.
“We’re not seeing GDP declining very quickly, but if we’re really in a true recession, what’s going to happen next is businesses are going to start letting go of people,” Guse said. “We haven’t seen that yet in a very large amount, but if we’re in a true recession, that’s what’s going to happen. (Then the newly unemployed) stop spending as much, and that makes things worse for the people who didn’t lose their job yet.
“We don’t usually talk about a recession with 3.6% unemployment rate, and I think that’s another thing that economists are going to look at (in their assessments). They’re going to say, ‘Well, that’s not really your standard recession.’ But these aren’t standard days, either.”
