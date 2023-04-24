MURRAY – The Murray State University Alumni Associated honored five alumni at its 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award Dinner on Friday.
Carrie McGinnis, director of Alumni Affairs at Murray State, welcomed the capacity crowd and introduced Dr. Bob Jackson, president of Murray State who recognized several special guests including Gayle Rogers, president of the Murray State University Alumni Association Board of Directors.
Dominique Hudspeth ('09) was recognized as the 2023 Distinguished Young Alumnus. Hudspeth, who grew up in Murray, now lives in Louisville and is an executive oncology account specialist for AstraZeneca Oncology. In attendance were his wife and two children, along with his parents, Danny and Regina Hudspeth and other family members.
Hudspeth told of the special interest his advisor, Bill Welch, showed him during his years at Murray State and also nominated Hudspeth for this award. He also credited the late Dr. Steve Jones for also being such an influence in his life and thanked his parents for their support and guidance and for being such positive role models.
"To stand here in front of my family and children to accept this award is a blessing," he said.
Phyllis E. Childs ('98, '00) is the Safety Group manager of North America: General Motors: Customer Care and Aftersales. During her time at Murray State, she also ran track for the Racers and told of the bond she formed with her teammates.
"Dr. Don Robertson challenged me to be the best I could be and allowed me to mature and become the person I am today," she said. "My path was shaped by the relationships I made here at Murray State University, and I am a proud Racer."
Trisha Clark Cunningham ('86) also grew up in Murray.
"I grew up on Coldwater Hill in Calloway County. I want to thank my parents for instilling in me the desire to be a college graduate."
Cunningham was a member of the Calloway County High School Speech Team and thanked Larry England, her high school speech team coach who was in attendance, for his guidance in instilling expectations that helped her and other students to dream big dreams.
Cunningham shared her journey at Murray State which included being a student worker, in addition to securing another job at Murray State in the American Humanics Department while a student and being a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority where she made many lifelong friends.
"The humanics department is now the non-profit leadership studies department and I learned quite a lot about the work and importance of nonprofits."
Cunningham retired as an executive with Texas Instruments and is now the president and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. She announced that she and her brother Terry, also a Murray State graduate, have established the Roy and Dollie Clark Endowment Scholarship for students graduating from Calloway County High School, to honor their parents.
"My parents were determined that my brother and I would receive a college degree because neither one of them had completed their education and told us that the impossible was possible."
Christopher Brent Mayabb, DVM ('95), came to Murray State as part of the Honors College.
"I was the first in my family to receive a college degree and Murray State made that possible. After graduating from Murray State, I attend the University of Missouri Veterinarian School. I was worried about how prepared I was for veterinary school and found out quickly how well Murray State University had prepared for me this journey."
Mayabb was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and shared that from 1996 until the present, he and some of his fraternity brothers camp at least once a year in Land Between the Lakes. "I made lifelong friends at Murray State."
Dr. James Rudolph ('66, '69) is Professor Emeritus of Agriculture at Murray State University. His wife, Holly, accepted the award on his behalf and told of how Rudolph established the tradition of Racer One and was the first director of the School of Agriculture at Murray State.
"He dreamed of establishing an equine program at Murray State University and has seen that program grow over the years."
Jimmy Wright, artist, came to Murray State from Fulton.
"I remember as a young child going to our mailbox every week to get the latest edition of 'Life Magazine' because of the pictures in the magazine. I knew that was how I wanted to live, like all the great artists whose pictures were shown in that magazine.
"Coming to Murray State was made possible by Dr. Clara Eagle and Murray State became the catalyst that pushed me out into the world. There were no art classes at my high school, but I put together my portfolio and attended an art program at Wickliffe and that is where I was introduced to Dr. Eagle. She secured a Regents Scholarship that enabled me to come to Murray State and then she persuaded me to apply to the Art Institute of Chicago to continue my art education."
