MURRAY – The director of Murray State University Facilities Management said he is hoping to re-open Chestnut Street to traffic next week after major improvements to the pedestrian bridge have been completed.
Construction on the project began in mid-May and was supposed to be finished by July 1, but like many of the ongoing projects on campus, supply chain issues and delivery delays have caused the date to be pushed back a bit.
“Obviously, we’ve had a few delays on materials getting here, but the bridge itself, the pedestrian pathway, is now open,” Youngblood said. “We’re having to leave the street closed a little bit longer because we still lack a few things on the bottom side. Rather than open the street and then have to close it again, since people are kind of used to it for right now, we’re going to leave it closed for a few more days until we can get the letters that go on the bridge installed. (The contractor is) still waiting for those to be delivered; they’ve been shipped, but they don’t have them in hand yet. But hopefully, we’ll be able to open Chestnut Street early next week or the middle of next week.”
Pinnacle, Inc. is the general contractor on the project, and Youngblood said one of the main things that still needs to be finished are four brick columns, with two on each end of the bridge. There will also be additional light fixtures installed, including the letters spelling out “Murray State University” that will be backlit and prominently visible at night.
“I know everybody’s going to be grateful that Chestnut Street is opened back up, but I also think everyone will be impressed with how good the bridge looks,” Youngblood said. “The new railings (are attractive), and for those walking across it, the walk surface is not as rough as it used to be. It’s a little more decorative; it used to be a brick paver, but now it’s finished concrete, what we call stamped concrete. We chose that type of texture to help alleviate salt buildup in the wintertime, which causes concrete to deteriorate. We specifically chose certain materials to try to help the bridge and the walk surface last longer under the use it gets. Obviously, since it’s a bridge, we have to keep it salted in the wintertime to keep it from being too slick.
“The new letters will be backlit, so that will light up at night, and I think all that will just help to draw attention and to help beautify the bridge and kind of make it one of those gateways to campus. Chestnut is not our street; it’s a state street and is not Murray State property, but that street bisects our campus. That pedestrian bridge is a main artery between our north and south campus, so it is an essential piece of our campus.”
In addition to the completion of construction, Youngblood said landscaping still has to be done around the bottom of the hill, though that will be done by Murray State’s grounds management contractor, SSC Services for Education.
“We’ll try to have it looking good for move-in in August, but we still may not be 100% complete,” Youngblood said. “(SSC) will take out a lot of the dead bushes that are there and the things that have been damaged through the construction. Obviously, the summertime is not the best time to plant new plants, but they’ll probably put something under there that is heat-tolerant, at least to have some color there as you drive through like we normally do. It just won’t be as full as what we’ve had before, but that will be something we work on through the fall and on into the next year.”
