MURRAY – August is always a special time of year in Murray as new and returning students come to the Murray State University campus.
The Great Beginnings back-to-school event will take place Thursday, Aug. 12, through Sunday, Aug. 15, across the MSU campus. All motorists should be aware of increased vehicular and pedestrian traffic throughout Great Beginnings and into the start of the school year, with classes beginning Aug. 17.
The MSU Police Department encourages motorists to take alternate routes and avoid Chestnut Street, KY 121 Bypass, and Waldrop Drive. Waldrop Drive will be closed to through traffic throughout this event.
For more information about Great Beginnings, please visit murraystate.edu/greatbeginnings.
Those needing to contact the MSU Police Department can call 270-809-2222.
