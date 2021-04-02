MURRAY — Murray State University is the home to renowned economic and entrepreneurial development program that offers one of only three master’s degrees in the nation.
The Kentucky League of Cities helps more than 400 cities become more vibrant, as well as more viable to companies looking to establish themselves in new places.
So about a year ago, these two sides began thinking that it would be a wise idea to join forces and help one another. Thursday, the final steps were taken in establishing a new partnership that is designed to help Kentucky cities’ elected officials navigate today’s treacherous waters, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“It’s a win-win for the whole Commonwealth of Kentucky,” said KLC Executive Director J.D. Chaney in a news conference inside Murray State’s Arthur Baurenfeind College of Business.
Objectives of the partnership include:
• Better informing elected leaders of best practices for working alongside economic development officials in their cities.
• Providing resources to help local officials craft policies and provide appropriate amenities to make their cities more attractive to development.
• Expand economic development opportunities and grow jobs within local communities.
Chaney also said that this is the first such partnership for KLC with another state university.
“We’ve got $1.6 billion coming to our cities and counties in Kentucky (from the latest federal economic stimulus package) who are going to be leveraging those dollars on making investments for longterm impact and to set up these cities for success,” he said. “But this is where I think there is a real opportunity to leverage the expertise that is here at Murray State, to think more strategically, and we’ve got until Dec. 31, 2024 to spend those funds.”
Now helping those cities make those decisions will be Murray State and its Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development. Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson once again talked Thursday about how the university has a responsibility to be involved in issues, including economic development, within its region, namely the 18 westernmost counties of Kentucky.
However, he said this presents opportunity is on a much larger scale too.
“And more is better,” Jackson said of the idea of Murray State and the KLC coming together. “This is very much an education and training issue, so we’re going to be providing that training, not only to our region but throughout the state. We have a great deal of resources at this university and we have a responsibility to use them and I’m very proud of Interim Baurenfeind College Dean Dr. David Eaton, Provost (Dr. Tim) Todd, our academic colleges and schools and Murray State University as a whole in taking this role with the KLC for this purpose.
“This is a big place with a lot of resources and we’ve got to make sure we are using them for the sake of the public. We are, of course, a public state university, and we’re proud to play this role.”
Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development Director Chris Wooldridge said the center has actually already been demonstrating its ability to work with communities on the other side of the commonwealth. He said there are already projects underway in Pike County, as well as other communities near Ashland. The center has also coordinated projects in the central part of Kentucky as well.
“And all of that economic development experience we have can be used to reach out to the communities,” Wooldridge said. “It’s really going to depend on what these elected officials need. Do they need onsite assistance? Do they need presentations to their various boards? Do we have board training opportunities? Do we need to have them join us here on site at some of our facilities?
“With this partnership, we can provide them whatever KLC believes they’re in the position to tell us they need and what those mayors need to be successful. We have the resources to match those up and a delivery system, whether through our outstanding academic programs or whether it’s meeting with those individuals.”
City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers said he believes this partnership will be something that will be of great use for his office.
“Right now, we’re in dire need of growing a plan,” Rogers said of the effects the pandemic has had on the city. “You look around and we’ve got a lot businesses that have been closed for a year, and have closed for good. We’re trying to help those folks, but it’s tough.
“Having two sides like the KLC and university joining hands like this is something that I think can lead to some good things.”
